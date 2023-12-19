CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu has been tearing it up on the field this season for the Black & Blue, reminiscent of the days of Luke Kuechly leading the Panthers defense.

“[Frankie] plays football the right way,” said Kuechly. “I’m jealous of the guys that are still out there that get to play with him.”

The two have developed a bond rooted in mutual admiration for how each other plays the game.

Charlotte Sports Live got a glimpse into their budding friendship as the two tried to tackle their golf game by getting fitted for new clubs with PXG.