‘Foot golf’: You can try a brand new sport at the Gillespie Golf Course in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro kicks off a new sport called Foot Golf at Gillespie Golf Course.

The sport combines soccer and traditional golf. Players kick the soccer ball down the fairway, trying to use the least amount of kicks to make it into the hole.

Except, on the Gillespie Course, there are no holes. Instead, Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department is the first in the country to use a new spring-loaded trap. It catches and traps the ball at the end of each hole.

The traps allow staff to quickly switch the course from traditional golf to foot golf. Parks and Recreation leaders say because no equipment is needed, the sport is affordable for all families.

It will only costs $7 per person to play.

