Final 4 factors in making NCAA Tournament field

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We still have a few days of conference tournament play to help shake up things a little more, but on Sunday night at 6 the 68-team field for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament – affectionately known as “March Madness” – will be set.

This is always a topic of debate among fan bases about who will make the field and those who will get slighted, with 32 automatic bids whittling the biggest and final choices down to 36 schools.

Most of those 32 are winners of conference tournaments – a trend the Atlantic Coast Conference established decades ago – and the rest are choices from the teams that don’t win their conferences but may have had outstanding seasons.

Upsets of favored teams in conference tournaments are what upset fans when the brackets are set and a favored team is left at home. One of those this year could be Wake Forest, which had a solid year (23-9, fifth in the ACC) and appeared headed for a bid until losing to Boston College in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

But Auburn and Baylor, generally conceded among the top four teams, both lost their first-round games, too. So did Illinois, No. 1 in the Big 10, as did Texas, another top team. More upsets could occur as the biggest conferences play down to their champions.

Duke is considered the best team in the ACC and among the nation’s best, too, but where it falls in the tournament bracket – its seeding – could be affected if it wins Friday night against Miami and then again on Saturday against either those dreaded UNC Tar Heels or Virginia Tech.

So if you are looking ahead to Sunday’s brackets, here are our final four facts to keep in mind.

Surrounded by former players, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski applauds while being recognized prior to the team’s NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. The matchup is Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

1. What are the chances for teams from North Carolina?

Duke and North Carolina will be in the tournament, as will Davidson, which won the Atlantic 10’s regular-season and tournament titles. The Wildcats are 26-5. Brackets expert Joe Lunardi of ESPN has Wake Forest as one of the last four schools to make the field, which means the Deacons can ill-afford having another long-shot team win, such as Indiana did in beating top-seeded Illinois on Friday in the Big 10. Duke likely will be seeded second in one of the four regions, and North Carolina would probably be seeded about 7th or 8th in one of them. But winning the ACC tourney could push the Tar Heels up a couple of notches. No matter, these will be coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last games at Duke.

(Wake Forest Sports Information photo)

2. What about the ACC? And which conferences will dominate the bracket?

Lunardi says he thinks five ACC teams will get into the field, including Duke, UNC, Wake, Notre Dame and Miami. Virginia Tech would have to win the conference tournament, most likely to join the group. Lunardi figures nine of the Big 10’s 14 schools will receive bids. He likes seven schools from the Big East and six each from the Southeastern and Big 12 conferences.

3. The teams seeded No. 1 in each region tend to have the best chance to make the Final Four. Who is likely to get those spots?

That’s a good question, because this process is so fluid. In recent weeks most of the forecasters have had last year’s final two, champion Baylor and Gonzaga, among the top four. They were joined by Arizona, for sure, with Kansas and Auburn generally vying for the fourth slot. But both Baylor and Auburn were upset in their tournaments, and that could open a slot for Kentucky or even Duke.

Baylor players celebrate with the trophy after an Elite 8 game against Arkansas in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Baylor won 81-72. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

4. Which of the teams considered as contenders never has won a championship?

UCLA (11) and Kentucky (8) have won the most NCAA championships, but neither has won since Kentucky did in 2012. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. North Carolina has won six, and Duke and Indiana (which likely will make the field) have five titles apiece. UConn has four, and Kansas and Villanova have three each. But Gonzaga, runner-up last year and in 2017, Auburn and Wisconsin, which would be seeded No. 1 or No. 2, never has won. Neither has Purdue, Tennessee or Texas Tech, all of which could be seeded third.