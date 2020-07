Fall high school sports in North Carolina will be delayed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced that fall sports will be delayed until at least Sept. 1.

The first five student days of the 2020-2021 school year will be designated as a “dead period” for all sports, allowing school staff to focus on the start of school.

NCHSAA Phase One of the summer conditioning and workouts will continue until further notice.