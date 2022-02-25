ESPN heading to ‘Krzyzewskiville’ Friday for day of events honoring Coack K ahead of Duke, UNC

ESPN is on Duke’s campus for a Krzyzewskiville visit (CBS 17 file photo, Lauren Haviland/North Carolina News).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Although the final matchup between Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill with long-time Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski under the helm isn’t for a little more than one week, ESPN will be in Durham today to commemorate the upcoming matchup.

Beginning at 2 p.m. today, ESPN is headed to “Krzyzewskiville” for a day of giveaways leading up to a concert for Duke students at 8 p.m.

ESPN’s communications manager said the company will be giving away collector-type items throughout the day from Mike’s Legendary Pizzeria pizza and Krzyzewski’s Koffee Bean coffee, as well as Camp Krzyzewskiville T-shirts.

“Krzyzewskiville” is especially known to be a big deal ahead of matchups with UNC as Coach K has held “team-meetings” with the Cameron Crazies, the Duke student fans, before games against their arch-rival Tar Heels in this designated area of campus.

The matchup between North Carolina rivals will take place next Saturday, March 5, at 6 p.m.

