East Surry Cardinals fall to Tarboro Vikings 25-7

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Football on the ground, held by player wearing gloves on field (Getty Images)

Football on the ground, held by player wearing gloves on field (Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — The East Surry Cardinals fell to the Tarboro Vikings 25-7 on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals faced off against the Vikings at the Kenan Memorial Stadium at 12 p.m. during the 2020-2021 Football Championships 1AA tournament.

The Cardinals are currently 9-2, while the Vikings are 9-0.

Grimsley High School won the Class 4-A football state championship on Friday night.

The Whirlies defeated the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders 28-8 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Grimsley led the game 14-2 at halftime and never looked back.

The Whirlies finish the season with a perfect 9-0 record.

The Crusaders came into the game undefeated and will end their season at 9-1.

On Thursday night, the school celebrated with a bonfire pep rally, and, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, students and staff saluted the team buses as the players left Greensboro with hopes of returning as champions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

NBA Stats

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter