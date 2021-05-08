East Surry Cardinals fall to Tarboro Vikings 25-7

Football on the ground, held by player wearing gloves on field (Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — The East Surry Cardinals fell to the Tarboro Vikings 25-7 on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals faced off against the Vikings at the Kenan Memorial Stadium at 12 p.m. during the 2020-2021 Football Championships 1AA tournament.

The Cardinals are currently 9-2, while the Vikings are 9-0.

Grimsley High School won the Class 4-A football state championship on Friday night.

The Whirlies defeated the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders 28-8 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Grimsley led the game 14-2 at halftime and never looked back.

The Whirlies finish the season with a perfect 9-0 record.

The Crusaders came into the game undefeated and will end their season at 9-1.

On Thursday night, the school celebrated with a bonfire pep rally, and, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, students and staff saluted the team buses as the players left Greensboro with hopes of returning as champions.