East Surry Cardinals, Reidsville Rams chasing championships during playoff games in Chapel Hill over weekend

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Two local football teams are chasing championships during the NCHSAA championships on Saturday.

The East Surry Cardinals are facing off against the Tarboro Vikings at the Kenan Memorial Stadium at 12 p.m.

The game is a part of the 2020-2021 Football Championships 1AA tournament.

The Cardinals are currently 9-1, while the Vikings are 8-0.

At 5 p.m., the Reidsville Rams will be taking on the Mountain Heritage Cougars during a playoff game at the Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The Rams are currently 9-0, while the Cougars are 7-1.

Grimsley High School won the Class 4-A football state championship on Friday night.

The Whirlies defeated the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders 28-8 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Grimsley led the game 14-2 at halftime and never looked back.

The Whirlies finish the season with a perfect 9-0 record.

The Crusaders came into the game undefeated and will end their season at 9-1.

On Thursday night, the school celebrated with a bonfire pep rally, and, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, students and staff saluted the team buses as the players left Greensboro with hopes of returning as champions.