FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The global coronavirus pandemic prevented East Forsyth High School from holding a ring ceremony after winning the 2019 4-A State Championship.

The coaching staff led by head coach Todd Willert had to get creative to honor the team.

This week, they held a drive-by ceremony which allowed all the players to pick up their championship rings.

The Eagles went back to back and are hoping for the opportunity of a threepeat