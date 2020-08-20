East Carolina University suspends football activities indefinitely over COVID-19 concerns

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced Thursday that football activities are pausing indefinitely after evaluating results from the latest rounds of COVID-19 testing.

All affected individuals will be isolated based on medical guidelines, the university said in a news release. Contact tracing will be conducted for close contacts per University protocol and those identified individuals will be quarantined.

“Today’s decision to pause all football activities comes in consultation with our medical staff after reviewing our latest test results,” Gilbert said. “We will continue to monitor all of our student-athletes on campus and take all the necessary actions to follow all safety protocols established at the local, state and national levels.”