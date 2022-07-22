HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Outfielder and member of the 1995 World Champion Atlanta Braves, Dwight Smith, has died at the age of 58, the Braves confirmed on Twitter.

Smith played in the Majors from 1989-1996 spending time with the Chicago Cubs, California Angels, Baltimore Orioles and of course the Braves.

The Braves released the following statement on Smith’s passing:

“We are saddened by the passing earlier today of Dwight Smith, an integral member of our 1995 World Series Championship team. The 1989 NL Rookie Year of the Year runner-up, Dwight enjoyed an eight-year major league career that included two postseason trips with the Cubs and Braves. Dwight was also a beloved alumni member, and his infectious smile will be missed around Truist Park. Our deepest condolences to his wife Cheryl, daughters Taylor and Shannyn, and son Dwight, Jr.”

There is no reported cause of death at this time.