Duke rolls past NC State 69-53 in ACC play

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Matthew Hurt scored 24 points and Duke took over with a 22-3 first-half run to beat North Carolina State 69-53 on Saturday.
Freshman Mark Williams added season highs of 13 points and five blocks for the Blue Devils.
Duke led by 18 at the break and finished the game shooting 51%, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range.
Hurt made 6 of 7 3-pointers and 8 of 10 shots overall to lead that effort.
Freshman Shakeel Moore had 13 points to lead the Wolfpack.
N.C. State has lost eight of 10 games since the start of 2021.