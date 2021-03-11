Duke opts out of ACC Tournament due to COVID-19 safety protocols

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke’s run in the ACC Tournament is over due to COVID-19 safety protocols, CBS 17 has confirmed.
The Blue Devils (13-11, 11-9) were scheduled to play No. 2. Florida State at 6:30 p.m.
CBS Sports reports a COVID-19 issue within the program forced the Blue Devils to pull out of the tournament.
Duke made a rare appearance in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, beating Boston College 86-51 before topping Louisville on Wednesday 70-56.
In late December, the Duke women’s basketball program opted out of the remainder of the regular season over pandemic concerns.
