RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke, North Carolina and NC State women’s basketball teams will compete in the NCAA Tournament.

All three Triangle teams were a part of Selection Sunday and will be three out of 64 teams to compete.

Duke earned a No. 3 seed in Seattle Region 4 and will host the first and second-round games at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham. The Blue Devils will face No. 13 Iona in the first round on Saturday.

Either Duke or Iona will compete in the second round against No. 6 Colorado or No. 11 Middle Tennessee.

North Carolina clinched the sixth seed in Seattle Region 3. They will play either Purdue or St. John’s in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday. North Carolina, St. Johns or Purdue will move on to the second round on March 20.

NC State was the eight team drawn for Selection Sunday. They drew a No. 7 seed and will compete against No. 10 Princeton on Friday in the first round. The winner of that game will play in the second round next Sunday.