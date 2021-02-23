Tiger Woods injured in serious rollover car crash; deputies use ‘jaws of life’ to free him from vehicle

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies in California had to use the jaws of life to pull Tiger Woods from a vehicle after a crash on Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 7:12 a.m., deputies responded to a roll-over crash involving Tiger Woods.

The vehicle sustained major damage, and firefighters and paramedics used the jaws of life to pull Woods from the vehicle, deputies say.

Woods was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and is currently in surgery, ESPN is reporting.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

The full Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office news release is provided here.