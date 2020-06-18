Debate on racism renews calls for Redskins to change name

WASHINGTON — The recent national debate over racism has renewed calls for the NFL’s Washington Redskins to change their name.

Mayor Muriel Bowser believes a change is overdue and called the name an “obstacle” to the team building its next stadium and headquarters inside the District of Columbia.

A recent study found that 49% of respondents considered the name Redskins offensive.

The team had no comment about a possible name change.

Owner Dan Snyder over the years has shown no indication that he’d change the name.

Advocates call the name a dictionary-defined racial slur and hope this is the movement that finally invokes change.