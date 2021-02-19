Daytona 500 win lands Michael McDowell more sponsorship money

Michael McDowell crosses the finish line ahead of Austin Dillon to win the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael McDowell was rewarded for his Daytona 500 victory with an increased sponsorship agreement with CarParts.com.

The company was still working on its 2021 budget when McDowell won the 500.

It was the first win in 358 starts for McDowell.

CarParts.com has now announced it will sponsor McDowell’s car in four races later this season, including his August return to Daytona.

The company will also be an associate sponsor all year.

Front Row Motorsports has just five races remaining this season in need of sponsorship.