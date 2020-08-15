Davidson County native Austin Dillon will not compete Sunday after positive COVID-19 test

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.

Richard Childress Racing says Dillon tested positive Saturday morning.

He is now self-quarantining away from the team in accordance with NASCAR’s safety protocol.

His wife and son remain healthy and symptom-free.

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona.

Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan.

