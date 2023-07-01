(WKBN)- Former NFL player and WWE superstar Darren Drozdov has died. He was 54 years old.

WWE announced Drozdov’s death Friday, calling him a “gifted athlete” and an “imposing force in the ring.”

“Drozdov captivated audiences in the late 1990s with his time spent in the Legion of Doom teaming with Animal and his Droz’s World vignettes,” the company wrote. “WWE extends its condolences to Darren Drozdov’s family, friends and fans.”

Before entering the world of professional wrestling, Drozdov played in the NFL for the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles as a nose tackle. He also played in the Canadian Football League.

“Droz,” as he was known to wrestling fans, debuted in the WWE in 1998, competing with Road Warrior Animal as a part of The Legion of Doom. He also teamed with Prince Albert for a brief period of time.

In the ring, Drozdov had also competed under the name “Puke,” a moniker derived from Drozdov’s ability to vomit on command, USA Today reported. He had also once vomited on a football in 1993 during his time with the NFL, according to Fox Sports.

Drozdov’s time in the WWE was cut short after a tragic accident during a taping of “SmackDown!” in 1999, when he suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a match that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

“Man I’m so sorry to hear one of our ring brothers has passed away,” WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said of Drozdov following news of his passing. “We wrestled on a lot of cards together. Such an awesome dude. Great personality and great wrestling talent. We always talked about football and fishing. Sending love, strength, mana and light to his family. RIP brother.”

In a statement shared via the WWE, Drozdov’s family said he died of natural causes. They also thanked the company, as well as his colleagues and fans.

“He would not want anyone to be sad at this moment and would want to this to be a celebration of his life, to be remembered for all the great things that he accomplished, the fun, the laughter, the great memories he shared with everyone,” the family’s statement read, in part.