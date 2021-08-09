Danny Bohn pulls double duty over weekend with races for Bowman Gray, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Danny Bohn is the 2014 modified champ at Bowman Gray Stadium and has 15 modified feature wins at the track they call The Madhouse, but he’s a rookie in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series running his first full season for On Point Motorsports.

But even while trying to step up the rungs of the racing ladder, Bohn is still competing full time at Bowman Gray.

The only problem with that was several dates where the truck series and Bowman Gray raced on the same day, meaning a double-duty day for Bohn.

He did just that for the race weekend at Watkins Glen, racing in the truck series race and then traveling 600 miles south to compete at Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem.

FOX8 Photojournalist Chris Weaver made the trip with Bohn to give you an up-close look at the Danny Bohn Double with Danny Harnden providing the narrative.