Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive memorial Chevrolet in honor of 9/11 victims in Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

RICHMOND, Va. (May 4, 2021) – NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to competition in the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 11. To recognize the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, JR Motorsports and long-time partner Unilever will recognize those lost on 9/11, including first responders, with a special United for America paint scheme on his No. 8 JR Motorsports race car.

In the spirit of remembrance and reverence, Earnhardt Jr.’s United for America Chevrolet will mirror the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s Tribute in Light, a powerful tradition that began in 2002 in New York. On the night of Sept. 11, from dusk to dawn, twin beams extend four miles into the sky above Manhattan, reflecting the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers. The No. 8’s blue-and-white paint scheme similarly features four spotlights each representing the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 Memorial site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania with the axiom “Never Forget” on the lower-rear quarter panel, paying tribute to the brave souls lost during the terror attacks.

To view the No. 8 JR Motorsports United for America paint scheme, click here.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since that terrible day,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “The spirit of unity and togetherness our country felt on Sept. 11 is just as relevant now as it was then. I’m honored to be driving this car, and championing Unilever’s United for America program.”

“On the 20th anniversary of a day we will never forget, we are grateful to welcome Dale Earnhardt Jr. back to Richmond Raceway to recognize 9/11 victims and first responders,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As the Xfinity Series and Cup Series compete on one day in Richmond, we will unite and stand together to remember that fateful day.”

Earnhardt has won seven races at Richmond Raceway in his career. He is a three-time Cup race winner at America’s Premier Short Track with victories in the Crown Royal 400 in 2006, Chevy American Revolution 400 in 2004 and Pontiac Excitement 400 in 2000. Earnhardt has also won four Xfinity Series races at Richmond with his last career victory coming in the 2016 ToyotaCare 250.

In 2018, Earnhardt raced in his first start since retiring from full-time competition. Earnhardt led the most laps at 96 and finished fourth in the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race. He also won the second stage, which was his first career stage win in NASCAR competition. Since retirement, Earnhardt has also competed in the Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway (2019) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (2020). This will be his second post-retirement race at Richmond.