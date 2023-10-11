CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS/CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – A criminal summons was issued Wednesday for Hornets forward Miles Bridges, tied to allegations he violated a domestic violence protective order, according to Mecklenburg County Court records.

The order involves the mother of his children, and he’s also facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

“We are aware of the reports and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Charlotte Hornets said in a statement sent to the media.

The summons are tied to a Mecklenburg County arrest warrant issued in January that has not been served. A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells QCN that when warrants aren’t served, deputies are unable to make contact with the individual.

The Hornets say they learned of the summons and warrants on October 11.

The 25-year-old forward was suspended for 30 games without pay by the NBA after a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022, after Bridges was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including child abuse. He never played last season, and has a 10-game suspension to start the 2023-24 campaign.

Bridges, who over the offseason signed a one-year, $7.9 million offer from the Hornets, said he wanted to apologize for the “pain and embarrassment” he caused.

During a Charlotte press conference in July, he elaborated on his gratefulness for a second chance.

“A lot of people don’t get a second chance, so I wanna use this to prove I’m the same kid they drafted five years ago,” Bridges said.

As part of the California plea deal, Bridges will undergo counseling, perform 100 hours of community service, and remain on probation for three years.

“Without going into detail, we investigated to best of our ability with legal counsel and gathering info to us,” said Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak. “That’s all I’m prepared to say about that.”