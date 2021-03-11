COVID forces North Carolina A&T men’s basketball to end season

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — North Carolina A&T has pulled out of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament and ended its season amid a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

The school and league announced the move Thursday, a day before the Aggies were due to play as the No. 1 seed from the league’s Southern Division. North Carolina A&T was pursuing its first NCAA bid since 2013.

In a statement, athletics director Earl M. Hilton III says the news is “devastating,” adding: “My heart aches so much for these young men.”

North Carolina A&T ends the season at 11-10.

The Aggies were due to play the winner of Thursday’s North Carolina Central-Norfolk State game in Norfolk, Virginia. The winner will now advance to Saturday’s championship game.