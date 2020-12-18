COVID-19 protocols decimate Florida State’s offensive line, forces cancellation of Wake Forest game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Florida State was forced to cancel Satruday’s football game against Wake Forest after COVID-19 quarantining and contact tracing decimated its offensive line.

The Seminoles wouldn’t have enough lineman available as outlined in the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s COVID-19 game discontinuation considerations, the ACC announced.

Florida State finishes the season 3-6, 2-6 in the ACC.

Wake Forest finishes the season 4-4 and 3-4 in the ACC.

The ACC title game between Clemson and Notre Dame is still on as of Friday afternoon.

Through games of Dec. 12, the ACC has played 85 of its 96 scheduled games (88.5 percent).