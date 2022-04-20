PHILADELPHIA (WGHP) — Two-time National Champion and Basketball Hall of Famer Jay Wright “is seriously contemplating retiring this offseason,” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Wright has been the coach at Villanova University since 2001, he was previously the coach of Hofstra University for seven seasons from 1994-to-2001.

Since taking over at Villanova, Wright has guided the Wildcats to four Final Four appearances (2009, 2016, 2018, 2022), winning National Championships in 2016 and 2018.

Both the 2016 and 2018 Villanova teams are considered by experts to be among the best college basketball teams of the 21st Century.

North Carolinians may remember that Villanova won the title in iconic fashion over the University of North Carolina in 2016 thanks to arguably the greatest shot in NCAA Tournament history.

Wright is also a two-time winner of the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

Wright was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

“Sources say Jay Wright’s decision to retire after 21 legendary seasons as Villanova head coach is based largely on wanting to spend more time with his family, including his wife Patty and three children,” according to Charania.

In the event of Wright’s retirement, Villanova is expected to target Fordham University’s Kyle Neptune, according to Charania.

If Wright were to retire, he would be the second college basketball to walk away from the hardwood as Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski retired at the end of the season as well.