TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WGHP) — A player on the University of Alabama men’s basketball team is being charged with capital murder.

Darius Miles, a 21-year-old forward for the Crimson Tide, is facing a charge of capital murder and is being held without bond, according to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office records

Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland, are both charged in the killing of Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham, according to AL.com.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.” Statement from the University of Alabama

Miles appeared in six games for Alabama this season and averaged 1.5 points in 6.5 minutes.