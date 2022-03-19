FORT WORTH, TX — UNC continued it’s shocking run of dominance in NCAA Tournament with their 93-86 overtime win over the Baylor Bears on March 19.

The first weekend of March Madness truly lived up to its name with many upset victories taking place, and this contest was certainly no exception.

The worldwide quest for a perfect bracket has already ended thanks to the likes of the 15-seeded Saint Peter’s Peacocks’ upset victory over the widely favored Kentucky Wildcats.

A little over a month ago, the Tar Heels were reeling from a devastating blowout loss to Duke, and many questioned whether or not UNC would be able to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

42 days later, the Tar Heels are now headed to Philadelphia for the Sweet Sixteen where they will play the winner of UCLA vs. St. Mary’s.

Brady Manek was one of the heroes of the day for UNC as he finished the game with 26 points before being controversially ejected from the contest with 10:21 remaining in the second half.

The Tar Heels held a 67-42 lead at the time of Manek’s ejection, but Baylor was able to seize momentum and make a 38-13 run to force the game into overtime.

Star UNC big man Armando Bacot scored a monumental and-one layup with 1:36 left to give UNC a 79-73 lead.

Later, Bacot missed a pair of key free throws, and Baylor’s James Akinjo converted an and-one layup with :15 seconds remaining to tie the game at 80 and send it to overtime.

RJ Davis was the other big star who stepped up for the Tar Heels finishing with 30 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Bacot had an unusually quiet performance in regulation by his standards, finishing with only 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Bacot came up large in the extra period however, making three free throws and grabbing a number of key rebounds finishing the game 15 points and 16 rebounds.

This game is yet another statement win for first-year coach of the Tar Heels Hubert Davis, who’s following in the footsteps of the Hall of Famer Roy Williams.

This is UNC’s first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2019.