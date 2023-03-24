CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — RJ Davis will be returning to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for his senior season.

Davis made the announcement via Twitter, simply stating “Tar Heel for life.”

Davis announces his return just two days after All-American center Armando Bacot announced that he will return to Chapel Hill for his final season as well.

Davis and Bacot were the two most consistent stars in a down year for the Tar Heel program that saw them go from having a 15-point lead in the National Championship Game in 2022, to being the first preseason No. 1 team to ever miss the tournament in 2023.

“I wanted to honor the commitment I made to my mom to earn a degree,” Davis said to goheels.com. “And I also wanted to recommit to Carolina and be the leader I know I can be. Last season did not end the way I wanted.”

In spite of the team’s struggles, Davis was an effective guard for the Tar Heels and posted a career-high 16.1 points-per-game scoring average on good efficiency.

Bacot also echoed a similar sentiment on his return to Chapel Hill on Monday.

“The primary reason I am coming back is because I don’t want to leave North Carolina this way.” Bacot said. “But I also know I need to improve and feel like this is the best place to do that.”

With the Tar Heels securing the return of their two most consistent starters, the team will now have the freedom to attack the transfer portal and improve the flaws in last year’s roster.

“Change is not always a bad thing,” Davis continued. “It builds character. I’m a winner, and I look forward to playing with a team that is willing to do whatever it takes to gel and win together. Most importantly, we’re going to bring Carolina Basketball back. I’m all in. I love this school, and I love to compete.”

Puff Johnson and Dontrez Styles have both entered the transfer portal and announced their intentions to leave UNC. The Tar Heels still await a decision from guard Caleb Love who is coming off a down season.