LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – FEBRUARY 1: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — RJ Davis is returning to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for his junior season.

Davis announced his decision on Saturday afternoon via a video on Twitter.

“Y’all thought I was leaving? Nah, let’s run it back,” said Davis.

Davis is the third Tar Heel to announce their return to the program this month, preceded by Armando Bacot and Leaky Black.

Davis contributed significantly to the Tar Heels’ cinderella run to the title game last season, starting in all 39 of UNC’s games.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 02: Leaky Black #1 and R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Davis averaged 13.5 points per game and 3.6 assists per game last season. Davis also averaged 4.3 rebounds per game despite standing at a meager 6’0″ and 160 lbs.

Davis had arguably his best game of the season in the Round of 32 against one-seeded Baylor with 30 points in the Tar Heels’ overtime upset victory.

Head coach Hubert Davis has now secured the return of three of the five starters from last season’s title game team in Davis, Black and Bacot.

As for the remaining two, Brady Manek will likely be turning professional as he is out of his remaining collegiate eligibility.

The remaining question mark is Davis’ mate in the backcourt Caleb Love.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 25: Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“I’m just getting feedback from NBA teams and seeing where I would land in the draft — whether that’s the first round, second round, wherever that is — and just making the right decision for me. If it’s not meant for me to go this year, then I’m going to come back. I’m taking it day by day, getting all the feedback that I can, and then I’ll make a decision,” Love told Inside Carolina.

Love said that he expects to decide in “the next week and a half, two weeks.”

The interview with Inside Carolina happened on April 13., so an announcement from Love on his intentions is expected in the very near future.

If Love does return, expect UNC to be one of the favorites for next year’s NCAA Championship.