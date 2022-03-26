CONNECTICUT (WNCN) – The No. 1-seeded Wolfpack needed a second-half comeback that came down to the wire to advance to the Elite 8 after a second-quarter push from Notre Dame held until the final minute.

The Fighting Irish outscored North Carolina State 26-14 to take a 38-30 lead into the half and still remained up by seven after the third quarter.

The Wolfpack made it a two-point game with 8:36 to play, but then trailed by as many as eight a little more than two minutes later.

However, key free throws from Elissa Cunane, after a foul from Maya Dodson, sparked a comeback that looked almost out of the picture. She would make five pivotal free throws in the final quarter.

North Carolina State would never tie the game in fourth, only take the lead, after Raina Perez stole the ball with 21 seconds to play and went end-to-end for a layup with 16 seconds remaining. Prior to the layup, the Wolfpack had not led since the 7:56 mark of the second quarter.

Notre Dame’s Marry Westbeld missed a 3-pointer with eight seconds to play, and the Wolfpack escaped to the Elite 8 with the 3-point victory.