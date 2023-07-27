(WGHP) — NBA star LeBron James has released a statement after his son, Bronny James, went into cardiac arrest on Monday.

LeBron James took to Twitter, which recently rebranded as X, on Thursday to state the following:

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!” LeBron James on Twitter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Bryce James and Bronny James react during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of the West team looks on during the national anthem prior to the of the 2023 McDonald’s High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 06: Bronny James at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Bronny James, 18, reportedly suffered cardiac arrest at a University of Southern California Trojans basketball practice on Monday. Bronny James is a freshman on the Trojans basketball team.