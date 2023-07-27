(WGHP) — NBA star LeBron James has released a statement after his son, Bronny James, went into cardiac arrest on Monday.
LeBron James took to Twitter, which recently rebranded as X, on Thursday to state the following:
“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”LeBron James on Twitter
Bronny James, 18, reportedly suffered cardiac arrest at a University of Southern California Trojans basketball practice on Monday. Bronny James is a freshman on the Trojans basketball team.