PHILADELPHIA (WGHP) — UNC has bested the Saint Peter’s Peacocks 69-49 in the Elite Eight and will advance to the Final Four in New Orleans to face off against Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski’s Duke Blue Devils.

As we discussed yesterday, this is a historic event as this is the first time that the two great rivals will square off in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

Beyond just the history of the occasion, the stakes have never been higher for both teams.

For Duke, Coach K is within arms reach of a storybook ending to his final season as a head coach.

Already holding the record for the most wins in NCAA history, Coach K also set the record for most Final Four appearances in a career with 13 following the Blue Devils’ 78-69 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Now, Coach K will look to add to his legacy by winning just two more games to win a sixth career National Championship.

Duke will also be looking to avenge a March 5 94-81 loss to the Tar Heels in what was Coach K’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

For UNC, the Tar Heels will be making the 21st Final Four appearance in the Final Four in program history. This adds one more Final Four appearance to the record already for the most earned by a single program.

However, don’t be fooled by UNC’s historical dominance. This year’s run to Final Four is perhaps the most unexpected in program history.

Expectations for the Tar Heels were all over the place following the shocking departure of Hall-of-Fame head coach Roy Williams nearly a year ago on April 1, 2021.

Led by the long-time assistant but first-time head coach Hubert Davis, UNC got off to an uneven start to begin the season.

Following an embarrassing 87-67 loss at home against Duke on Feb. 5, many experts questioned whether or not the Tar Heels would even qualify for the tournament.

Since that loss, UNC has won 11 of its last 13 games including that statement revenge win over the Blue Devils on March 5.

That was enough to earn UNC an eight-seed in the NCAA Tournament where their magical run has continued all the way to Final Four in New Orleans.

And now, the two titans of the sport will face off on April 2 for ultimate bragging rights and a chance to add yet another championship to each school’s illustrious trophy case.

North Carolinians buckle in, it’s going to be a crazy week.