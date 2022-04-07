ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — Mike Schrage will be trading in his Elon maroon and gold for Duke blue.

Schrage has served as head coach at Elon University since 2019. Now, he has accepted a position as the Duke University men’s basketball special assistant to the head coach. He’ll be working with incoming head coach Jon Scheyer now that the legendary Mike Krzyzewski has finished up his final games before retirement.

While the position is, in a sense, a step down from head coach, the move brings Schrage from a team that did not make it into the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament to one that made it to the Final Four. Not to mention, Schrage has personal experience at Duke after working at the university from 2002 to 2008.

“Having learned from some of the best coaches in the game before taking on a head coaching role himself, Mike brings an unparalleled breadth of knowledge to our staff,” Scheyer said. “I’ve been lucky to know and trust Mike implicitly since my playing days when he was Duke’s Director of Basketball Operations. He will have an immediate impact on our team strategy and organization and we are excited for him, his wife Amanda and his family to return to Durham.”

Elon University was Schrage’s first time taking on the mantle of head coach. Schrage got his coaching start as an assistant coach for Standford from 2008 to 2016. He then moved on to Butler from 2016 to 2017 and then to Ohio State from 2017 to 2019.

“I loved being a head coach and especially at Elon, but this was an opportunity I felt I could not pass up,” he said. “I am honored to be back at Duke starting this new chapter with Jon Scheyer. My experience previously with Coach K not only shaped my career in this profession but my entire life. I have believed in Jon to the fullest since I was fortunate enough to be on staff when he played. I could not be more excited to help him build on Duke’s incredible tradition of excellence while putting his own stamp on the program.”