(WXIN) — Awesome, baby!

Dick Vitale says he’s cancer free.

The beloved basketball broadcaster and former coach shared the news on Twitter Wednesday.

“Dr. Rick Brown just notified me with my results of my major Pet Scan & told me news I wish EVERY cancer patient can hear,” Vitale wrote. “He said, ‘Dick, [you] have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE.’”

The boisterous commentator thanked fans for all the support and prayers they’ve offered since his diagnosis.

Vitale has had significant health concerns in recent years. He announced last year that he had lymphoma. The announcement came just months after he said he’d beaten melanoma, a diagnosis he’d disclosed earlier in 2021.

In early 2022, Vitale required surgery on his vocal cords. At the time, he said his presence on social media would be “limited” because of discomfort from the three-hour procedure.

Vitale required four weeks of total voice rest to help with the healing process.

Vitale turned 83 in June. He’s been with ESPN since it launched in 1979 and called the cable network’s first-ever college basketball game. He’s also a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2008.