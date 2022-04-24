CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Caleb Love is returning to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for his junior season, per his Twitter.

“The opportunity to play at North Carolina is something I’ll never take for granted. To play for the greatest fanbase in the world, to play with the most amazing teammates I could ever imagine and to play for coaches who support and challenge me in every way are all blessings that make me feel so fortunate,” said Love in a video announcing his return.

With Love’s return made official, that completes a clean sweep of returns for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.

Love’s mate in backcourt RJ Davis announced his return on Saturday.

“Y’all thought I was leaving? Nah, let’s run it back,” said Davis in his Twitter announcement.

Leaky Black announced his return for a fifth season on April 15.

“I am Leaky Black and I am a Tar Heel,” said Black in his announcement.

All-ACC big man Armando Bacot announced his return on April 13.

“I’m back,” said Bacot in a statement.

UNC is now officially returning four of the five starters from its run to the title game last season, with the graduating Brady Manek being the lone exception.

For his part, Love started in 38 of the Tar Heels’ 39 games last season averaging 15.9 points per game.

Love was also an NCAA-All-Tournament team selection last season after averaging 18.8 points per game during The Big Dance.

With all their returning talent, plus future additions to possibly come from the transfer portal, UNC looks ripe to compete for the National Championship again next season.