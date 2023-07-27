LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — Bronny James has been released from the hospital after going into cardiac arrest on Monday, according to Shams Charania on Twitter.

Bronny James is now at home resting after being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Cedars-Sinai released the following statement:

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.” Statment from Cedars-Sinai

Bronny James, 18, reportedly suffered cardiac arrest at a University of Southern California Trojans basketball practice on Monday. He is a freshman on the Trojans basketball team.

Bronny James’ father, NBA star LeBron James, also took to Twitter on Thursday to express his gratitude for the support the family received.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!” LeBron James on Twitter