(WGHP) — Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James and basketball player at the University of Southern California, reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during practice on Monday.
Shams Charania, a reporter for The Athletic, shared a statement from the James family on Tuesday.
“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the family said. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.
“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
According to ESPN, Bronny James, 18, is point guard for the USC Trojans.