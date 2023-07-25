(WGHP) — Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James and basketball player at the University of Southern California, reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during practice on Monday.

Shams Charania, a reporter for The Athletic, shared a statement from the James family on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Bryce James and Bronny James react during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of the West team looks on during the national anthem prior to the of the 2023 McDonald’s High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 06: Bronny James at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the family said. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

According to ESPN, Bronny James, 18, is point guard for the USC Trojans.