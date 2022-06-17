(AP) — Longtime Davidson coach Bob McKillop is retiring, ending a run that included coaching NBA star Stephen Curry with the Wildcats and ranking among the Division I Men’s Basketball’s winningest active coaches.

McKillop announced his retirement at a campus news conference, effective at the end of the month.

His son, associate head coach Matt McKillop, will take over as coach after working as an assistant since 2008.

The retirement announcement came shortly after athletic director Chris Clunie said Davidson would make Curry’s No. 30 the first number retired by the school after he earned his degree this year.