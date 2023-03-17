COLUMBUS, Ohio (WGHP) — The 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson University Knights have upset the 1-seed Purdue University Boilermakers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by a score of 63-58.

With the shocking win, Fairleigh Dickinson becomes just the second 16-seed in the history of the tournament to upset a number one seed.

The first upset of its kind course occurred in 2018 when the 16-seed UMBC Retrievers upset the 1-seed Virginia Cavaliers.

Purdue spent multiple weeks as the No. 1 ranked team in the country this season and was considered one of the favorites in the bracket to win the National Championship.