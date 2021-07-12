Skip to content
College Basketball
UNC upsets Baylor 93-86 in Fort Worth
Top College Basketball Headlines
Cheerleaders at NCAA game go viral for retrieving …
5 things to know about NC’s lesser-known NCAA team
3 NC teams picked for NCAA D1 Men’s Basketball Tourney
Final 4 factors in making NCAA Tournament field
What North Carolina city ranks as the best for college …
Seeds, brackets, game times announced for 2022 ACC …
More College Basketball
The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off in …
Tubby Smith stepping down as HPU’s men’s …
NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes
ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announce historic alliance
Baylor didn’t break NCAA rules relating to sexual …
Triad expert weighs in on college athletes benefiting …
Jerry Steele, legendary former head coach of High …
Latest videos
Home destroyed in fire on Oakwood Drive in Greensboro
Deadly shooting at Woodbriar Avenue, Buchanan Road …
Partly cloudy Saturday; high of 76
Greensboro church offering to pay for gas
Alamance County man remembers tornado one year later
Record-setting 4 women graduates in Greensboro Fire …
More Videos
Must-See Stories
Rent hike forcing seniors out of Greensboro homes
Greensboro revitalizing South Elm Street
Greensboro church holding gas giveaway over weekend
WATCH: 1 year since tornado hit FOX8 station
Here’s what Fort Bragg’s new name could be
Where does U.S. rank for happiness?
MOST POPULAR
US’s most visited national ‘park’ is in NC
How thieves stole 400 gallons of gas in High Point
Rent hike forcing seniors out of Greensboro homes
Panhandling: What are the laws in the Triad?
2 NC prison employees guilty in drug scandal
Firearm found on suspect in jail: HP police
South Carolina can now execute by firing squad
100+ shots fired, 1 injured in Winston-Salem shooting
Here’s what Fort Bragg’s new name could be
Home destroyed in fire on Oakwood Drive in Greensboro