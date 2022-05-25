HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are working out former San Franciso 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL during the 2016 season where he finished with 2,241 yards passing, 468 yards rushing, 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 11 starts, going 1-10 in those starts.

More notable than his on-field performance that season was Kaepernick’s controversial decision to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem before games in protest of police brutality.

The protest sparked a wide range of reactions from strong condemnation to overwhelming support, most notable of which was from then-President Donald Trump who suggested that the NFL should “fire” any player who protested during the national anthem.

Kaepernick has failed to make it back into the league since the 2016 season.

Since then, Kaepernick made a visit with the Seattle Seahawks in May of 2017 but was not worked out or offered a contract by the team.

“He’s a starter in this league. And we have a starter (then-Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson). But he’s a starter in this league, and I can’t imagine that someone won’t give him a chance to play,” said Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll at the time.

The Baltimore Ravens also reportedly expressed interest in signing Kaepernick ahead of the 2017 season but allegedly held off after Kaepernick’s girlfriend tweeted a photo comparing NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti to a slave and their master.

“We were talking about giving this kid an opportunity to get back in the National Football League. Look, this is what I wanted to share with people. I have been fighting for this kid behind the table like nobody has … I’ve never been against Colin Kaepernick. But I am against the way he’s done it,” said Lewis at the time. Then, [Kaepernick’s girlfriend] goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed. Steve Bisciotti has said it himself, ‘How can you crucify Ray Lewis when Ray Lewis is the one calling for Colin Kaepernick?'”

In October of 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL accusing the league’s owners of collusion to keep him out of the NFL.

“{NFL Owners} have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States,” stated Kaepernick’s filing.

The grievance was withdrawn in February of 2019 when Kaepernick and the NFL reached a confidential settlement.

In November of 2019, the NFL organized a workout for Kaepernick in Atlanta on a Saturday. The workout was atypical as very rarely would all 32 franchises be invited to work out a veteran NFL player. Also with it being the middle of the ongoing season, many important decision-makers for NFL teams were busy preparing for their games on Sunday.

On the day of the workout, Kaepernick abruptly changed the plans 30 minutes before the workout was to begin. Concerned over the workout not being public and the NFL’s demand that he sign a liability waiver, Kapernick instead held a workout available to the public at a local high school in Atlanta. Only seven teams were present at the altered workout.

The November 2019 workout was the last verifiable interest expressed in Kaepernick by NFL teams until today’s workout with the Raiders.

There is no word on if the Raiders plan to actually sign Kaepernick or not.