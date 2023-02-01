PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Arlisha Boykins, a 22-year-old former assistant coach on the Churchland JV girl’s basketball team in Portsmouth, impersonated a 13-year-old player who played for the Truckers. The student-athlete was out of town at a club basketball tournament, parents of the girl told WAVY TV 10 Sports Director Craig Loper.

The JV head coach, along with the head coach of the varsity girl’s basketball team, have both been fired, 10 On Your Side has learned.

Sources tell 10 On Your Side that the varsity coach was “encouraging the behavior” during the game.

The game was Saturday, Jan. 21 in Suffolk against Nansemond River. Video obtained by WAVY shows Boykins wearing the number 1 jersey for Churchland, actively playing in the game. The child’s parent said she played under the student’s name.

WAVY confirmed Boykins is no longer an employee of Portsmouth Public Schools. Her last day of employment was Jan. 25. A school spokesperson said Churchland High School administration held a meeting with parents and players for both the JV and varsity teams.

The players, along with their parents, chose to opt out of the remainder of the season.

“Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked,” the father of the 13-year-old said.

The school division has launched an investigation into the matter. The family told WAVY their daughter is no longer interested in attending Churchland High School next year and will pursue other opportunities. The family is also seeking an apology from the school division.