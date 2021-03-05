Coach Talk: Steven Davis, head coach of Dudley Coach Talk by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Mar 5, 2021 / 11:14 PM EST / Updated: Mar 5, 2021 / 11:14 PM EST This week’s Coach Talk features Steven Davis, head coach of Dudley. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Asteroid the size of 3 football fields to pass by Earth tonight Triad pastor charged in multiple sexual assaults of juveniles spanning past 10 years, held under $3 million bond Greensboro man connected to 2 shootings charged with firing into vehicles; 2 people sent to hospital Video ‘It was a very scary day’; Thomasville officer injured in crash has long road to recovery Video Surry County among six counties in NC that continue to struggle with high COVID numbers Video 4 from out of state charged in connection to shooting at Eden shopping center; 1 still wanted by police Gallery More Must-See Stories NBA Stats