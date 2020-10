Clint Bowyer, driver of the Stewart-Haas No. 13 Car in the NASCAR Cup Series, is stepping aside as a driver at end of 2020, and will join NASCAR on FOX in the 2021 Cup Series booth.

Bowyer made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday night.

Bowyer started racing in the Cup series in 2005. He has won 10 races, with 224 top 10s, over the course of his career.