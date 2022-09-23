Dabo Swinney and Sonny Cumbie talk during pre-game in Death Valley. (Source: LA Tech Football)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A relationship was formed between two teams Saturday afternoon in Death Valley following a sweet gesture by the Lousiana Tech football team.

According to Louisiana Tech Football Team’s Twitter, over 100 donations have been made to the team from Clemson fans.

This follows the gesture of Sonny Cumbie and the LA Tech football team Saturday in Death Valley.

Cumbie came out during warm-ups wearing an ‘E11a Strong’ t-shirt in honor of Ella Bresee, the 15-year-old sister of defensive player Bryan Bresee.

Ella Bresee died on Sept. 15 from brain cancer.

On Saturday, Cumbie gave Dabo Swinney a shoebox full of letters written by LA Tech players.

“In this competitive world, we’re in, there are people out there like Sonny Cumbie and that LA Tech crowd. Class group,” Coach Swinney said in a post-game interview.