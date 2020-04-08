Clemmons couple passionate about ax throwing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEMMONS, N.C. -- Remember when you used to go out with your friends? And when you were looking for fun and competition you could play darts or shoot pool or go bowling or head to a Top Golf venue.

Now there's a new game that's breaking through and it's become a passion for a couple here in the Triad. Ax throwing.

Anthony and Mandy have an ax throwing board in their Clemmons backyard and they are out there every day to practice. And considering what's going on right now, Mandy finds it therapeutic.

"I have not been going anywhere," Mandy said. “I have been in the house literally for three weeks. If I can't go anywhere, I'm going to throw axes or it's going to be bad for him."

They're both in ax-throwing leagues and Mandy works part time at an ax-throwing venue in the Winston-Salem area.

"There's something about throwing axes at wood, makes you feel like a lumberjack or a Viking I guess," Anthony said.

The ax-throwing craze started in Canada in 2006 and in the past year it's been growing here in the U.S.