GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Winston-Salem native Chris Paul is going to be in the spotlight in three cities this weekend – and one of those lights will shine brightly on North Carolina A&T’s basketball team.

Paul, the point guard for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA, will play a game in Los Angeles tonight, then hop a jet to Winston-Salem to participate in commencement at Winston-Salem State University, where he will be awarded his bachelor’s degree. Then he will fly off to Las Vegas, where he is sponsoring the Boost Mobile HBCU Classic at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul shouts to his teammates during a game last month. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

That’s where NC A&T comes in. Paul’s event is a 4-team showcase that will have the Aggies participating in two doubleheaders in “Sin City,” continuing Paul’s mission to elevate historically Black colleges and universities.

The event, created by Paul in partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, is in its second year and will include Texas Southern, Norfolk State and Hampton University. Norfolk State and Hampton participated in the inaugural event in Phoenix, joined by Grambling and Morgan State.

There also was a Boost Mobile HBCU Tip-Off in November in Connecticut that included Clark Atlanta University, Virginia Union University, Johnson C. Smith University, and Xavier University of Louisiana.

Paul is a native of Winston-Salem who collegiately played at Wake Forest. He is in his 18th season in the NBA, most recently with the Phoenix Suns. He has averaged 18 points and 9.5 assists in 1,169 career games.

He left Wake Forest after his sophomore year to enter the NBA draft – he was selected third overall by the then-New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets – but Paul decided to finish his undergraduate degree at Winston-Salem State University, where his parents had attended.

“I grew up in the backyard of all the H.B.C.U.s,” Paul told The New York Times. “So, it was natural for me.”

Chris Paul, a Winston-Salem native, plays for the Phoenix Suns. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Paul, who has a history of civic involvement, also told the Times he was inspired to help HBCUs after hearing Laila Ali (Muhammad’s daughter) speak at the NC A&T commencement in 2017, when his cousin graduated.

Paul’s contributions have included creating business courses at NC A&T and elsewhere, including a 5-year commitment of $1.5 million through his CP3 foundation. He staged a fundraiser exhibition game at Winston-Salem State during the NBA’s lockout in 2011, featuring LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, that led to a $25,000 donation to Winston-Salem State, the Times reported.

Paul was nominated earlier this year by President Joe Biden to serve on the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. He speaks with pride about this weekend’s event in Vegas.

“It is great to work with our partners to give these student athletes a national stage they may not otherwise have,” Paul said in a statement released by the Naismith Hall of Fame. “I hope these events gives these players an experience that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”

That said, we offer this starting five of things to know about NC A&T’s participation in Paul’s event this weekend.

1. How will the classic be played?

Miranda Lambert (left) and Elle King perform “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

There are two doubleheaders, with Saturday’s games televised on ESPN+ and Sunday’s on ESPNU. The MGM Grand Garden Arena is a 17,000-seat, multipurpose venue on the Las Vegas Strip that hosts concerts, awards shows and sports events for 29 years, most notably title fights involving Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao. The schedule:

NC A&T plays Texas Southern at 6:30 Saturday, following Norfolk State and Hampton at 3 p.m.

The Aggies on Sunday play the opener at 2 p.m. against former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival Norfolk State. Texas-Southern-Hampton will follow.

2. How has A&T’s season gone so far?

North Carolina A&T head coach Phillip Shumpert. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

The Aggies are 4-5, including a 73-56 whipping of crosstown rival UNC-Greensboro. They are playing for a new coach in a new conference, having entered the Colonial Athletic Association after 50 years in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Assistant coach Phil Shumpert was promoted in August to interim head coach after Will Jones abruptly was fired for undisclosed reasons. The Aggies are led by sophomore guard Kam Woods of Bessemer, Alabama, who transferred from Troy. He has averaged 18.1 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 38.1% from 3-point range. Forward Marcus Watson (13 ppg) and guard Demetric Horton (11.6) are also key contributors. Woods made 10 of the 15 field goals the Aggies recorded Tuesday, when a 3-game winning streak ended with a 74-46 loss to No. 5 Houston (formally the No. 1 team). And that sets up another key point about this weekend.

North Carolina A&T guard Kam Woods (3) drives to the basket while defended by Houston forward Jarace Walker (25) during the first half on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

3. Houston is the measuring stick

The Cougars are 10-1, and those victories include beatings of three of these four teams. Only Hampton has escaped, and none of the games has been close. Texas Southern was the Cougars’ fourth victim, 83-48, to start the season, when Houston was ranked No. 3. A couple of weeks later, on Nov. 29, Houston had been promoted to No. 1 when Norfolk State visited, and the Spartans were pounded, 100-52. In case you were wondering, the Cougars’ only loss was last week to No. 8 Alabama (71-65), and they play at No. 2 Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

4. What about Texas Southern?

Houston’s Tramon Mark (12) is fouled by Texas Southern’s Grayson Carter (25) as PJ Henry (3) helps defend. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Unlike the others, the Tigers didn’t travel far to play Houston. They are based in that city and play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. They are 2-7, but they have played an exceedingly difficult schedule over and above their loss to Houston. They also lost to then-No. 25 Texas Tech (78-54), then-No. 13 Auburn (72-56) and then-No. 9 – and defending national champion – Kansas (87-55). Their victories were over Arizona State, 67-66, in November, and in their most recent game, 95-47, over North American. They are led by forward Davon Barnes (15.1 points), John Walker IIII and PJ Henry (11.3 each) and Zytarious Mortie (10.7 in 16.3 minutes per game).

5. What about Norfolk State?

Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4), misses a shot under pressure from Houston guard Marcus Sasser. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

A&T and the Spartans have a history because they were in the same conference for so many years. They last met on Feb. 1, 2020, when A&T won, 74-68, in Norfolk. The Spartans are off to a 7-4 start, and in addition to Houston, they’ve lost to then-No. 5 Baylor (87-70) and then-No. 8 UCLA (86-56). But they have won their past two games, beating William & Mary and Bowling Green. They are led by their guards, Joe Bryant Jr., a senior averaging 15.1 points, and Cahiem Brown (13.2).