Wright, Alvarado lead Georgia Tech in upset of No. 16 Florida St. 76-65

ATLANTA (AP) – Moses Wright scored 23 points and Georgia Tech beat No. 16 Florida State 76-65 to end the Seminoles’ five-game winning streak.
Florida State fell to 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. RaiQuan Gray led the Seminoles with 19 points.
Jose Alvarado had 21 points and Michael Devoe added 19 for Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the ACC.
Gray was the Seminoles’ only scorer in double figures.
Florida State was denied its attempt to go undefeated in January for the first time the the 1988-89 season.