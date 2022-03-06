Seeds, brackets, game times announced for 2022 ACC Tournament

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) and forward AJ Griffin (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite a tough loss on their coach’s final home game Saturday night, No. 4 Duke still captured its first outright ACC regular-season championship since the 2005-06 season.

Soon after the UNC-Chapel Hill upset over Duke, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the seeds, brackets and game times for the upcoming tournament.

Duke earned the top seed in the field as well as a double-bye into the quarterfinals, which are Thursday.

The tournament begins Tuesday with three games, including N.C. State, which is the 15th seed.

Third-seed UNC-Chapel Hill — coming off the big win over Duke — will also received a double-bye.

UNC will play Thursday at 9:30 p.m. against the winner of two earlier rounds. Duke will play at noon Thursday.

The tournament takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Click here to view the brackets.

Here is the full tournament schedule:

Tuesday, March 8 — First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Boston College

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State

7 p.m. – No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech

Wednesday, March 9 — Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Pitt/Boston College winner

7 p.m. – No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Clemson/NC State winner

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 Virginia vs. Louisville/Georgia Tech winner

Thursday, March 10 — Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Duke vs. Wednesday Noon winner

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Miami vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner

7 p.m. – No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner

Friday, March 11 — Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners

Saturday, March 12 — Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)