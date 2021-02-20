NC State defeats Wake Forest 80-62

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Jericole Hellems and Dereon Seabron each scored 14 points and a balanced offensive attack sent North Carolina State University to an 80-62 victory over Wake Forest, sweeping the season series.

Eight players scored for the Wolfpack with five reaching double figures.

Cam Hayes and DJ Funderburk scored 11 each, Hayes with three 3-pointers, five assists and three steals.

Braxton Beverly scored 10. Ian DuBose led Wake Forest with 14 points.

Isaiah Mucius and Daivien Williamson added 11 each. The Deacons shot 41% (22 of 54).