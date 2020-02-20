Chase for the Championship: NC State trounces Duke, UVa hits their stride as UNC’s woes grow

Another wild week in the ACC with Louisville dropping two in a row on the road and North Carolina losing two in a row to last second three-point shots.

But the story of the week came out of Raleigh.

N.C. State, coming off a bad loss to Boston College, looked to stand little of a chance against No. 6 Duke. But the Wolfpack jumped out to an early 10-1 lead over the Blue Devils on they way to a 88-66 trouncing.

The Wolfpack has a tall task this weekend with Florida State coming to town.

Virginia, N.C. State, Notre Dame and Syracuse are all fighting for their NCAA lives in the closing weeks of the regular season.

Cuse has lost five of six after a strong start to conference play. On the opposite of that coin sits the Wahoos – winning 7 of 9 and ranked No. 18.

